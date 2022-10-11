iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC):

10/11/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $147.00.

9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

