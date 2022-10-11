iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC):

  • 10/11/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $147.00.
  • 9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

