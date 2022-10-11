iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC):
- 10/11/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $147.00.
- 9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – iRhythm Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $185.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
iRhythm Technologies Price Performance
Shares of IRTC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.