iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $52,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.1% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.