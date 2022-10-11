iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8,451.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,699 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $105,736,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $61,405,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,257. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.62.

