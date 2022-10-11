iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 7.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DAGCO Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

