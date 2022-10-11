iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Strategic Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,910 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.7% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 13,093,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.