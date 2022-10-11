iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Strategic Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,910 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.7% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.13. 13,093,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45.

