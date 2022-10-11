iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $87,000.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

