iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,139 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,069,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 568,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

