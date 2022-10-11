iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

