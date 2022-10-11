iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after buying an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.30. 553,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,133,450. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

