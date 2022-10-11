iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.48

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.57, with a volume of 549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,110,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,045,000 after buying an additional 221,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

