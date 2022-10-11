iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $197.03 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.