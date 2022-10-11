iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $207.46

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $207.46 and last traded at $209.85, with a volume of 49625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.71.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average is $238.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

