iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.72. The stock had a trading volume of 445,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,290,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

