iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,290,778. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average is $183.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.