iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $122,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10,725.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 228,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.64. The company had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.47 and a 200-day moving average of $146.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

