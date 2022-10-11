iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Holdings Decreased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

IWP traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 1,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $86.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

