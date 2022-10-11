iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Decreased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.58. 5,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,404. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $109.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

