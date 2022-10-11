iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.62 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

