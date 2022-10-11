iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 191,394 shares.The stock last traded at $57.94 and had previously closed at $58.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,246,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,961,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,096 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,604,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,834 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 67.2% in the second quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 382,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 153,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 302,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 31,653 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

