iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.86. 2,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,114. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.58 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

