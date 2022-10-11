iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.46.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

