iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $79,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $225.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

