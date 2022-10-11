iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lowered by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,348 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Betterment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 59,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 383,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,881,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,466. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

