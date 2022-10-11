ISLAMICOIN Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (ISLAMI)

ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ISLAMICOIN has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $875,994.00 worth of ISLAMICOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ISLAMICOIN has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ISLAMICOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ISLAMICOIN Profile

ISLAMICOIN was first traded on September 4th, 2021. ISLAMICOIN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,548,900,450 tokens. ISLAMICOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@islamicoin. ISLAMICOIN’s official website is islamicoin.finance. ISLAMICOIN’s official Twitter account is @islamicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ISLAMICOIN is https://reddit.com/r/islamicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ISLAMICOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “ISLAMICOIN (ISLAMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. ISLAMICOIN has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ISLAMICOIN is 0.00055133 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $676,475.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamicoin.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ISLAMICOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ISLAMICOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ISLAMICOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

