J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT Lowered to GBX 155 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.79) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J Sainsbury from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $7.58 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
