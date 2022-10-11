Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on J. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($1.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 257.50 ($3.11).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

