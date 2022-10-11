Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE J traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $107.76 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

