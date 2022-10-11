Jaime Pereira Buys 1,000 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) Director Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jaime Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $27,850.00.

Global Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Global Partners stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,264. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $936.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 334.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Articles

