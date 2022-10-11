JB Capital LLC Buys 24,912 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,888,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $88,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

