JB Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.70. The stock had a trading volume of 35,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,210. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

