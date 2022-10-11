JB Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. 697,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,334,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

