JB Capital LLC Invests $25.85 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 466,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,853,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEMV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EEMV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 955,246 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.