JB Capital LLC Sells 310,640 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

JB Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,640 shares during the period. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,904. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

