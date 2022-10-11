JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 460 ($5.56).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.23) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 125.85. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 96.96 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09. The company has a market cap of £5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,662.33.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 292,725 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.