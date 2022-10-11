Jefferies Financial Group Trims Chubb (NYSE:CB) Target Price to $218.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $244.00 to $218.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.67.

CB stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

