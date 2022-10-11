Jez K. Maiden Buys 2 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,634 ($80.16) per share, for a total transaction of £132.68 ($160.32).

Croda International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 208 ($2.51) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,510 ($78.66). 314,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,862 ($70.83) and a 52-week high of £105.05 ($126.93). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,836.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,941.76. The firm has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,319.84.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Croda International

CRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($100.29) to GBX 8,100 ($97.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,400 ($101.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,100 ($97.87).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

