JMP Securities Lowers PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Price Target to $47.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
PRA Group Stock Performance
PRAA stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PRA Group
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
