John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HTD stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.