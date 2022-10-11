John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HTD stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
