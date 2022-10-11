Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JMAT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,184.29 ($26.39).
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,826 ($22.06) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,805 ($33.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,019.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,040.09. The stock has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 2,997.54.
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
