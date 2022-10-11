JoinCoin Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week (JOIN)

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, JoinCoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One JoinCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JoinCoin has a market cap of $324,200.04 and approximately $15,606.00 worth of JoinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

JoinCoin Token Profile

JoinCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2022. JoinCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,945,799 tokens. The Reddit community for JoinCoin is https://reddit.com/r/joincoincommunity/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JoinCoin’s official website is joincoin.io. JoinCoin’s official Twitter account is @joincoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JoinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JoinCoin (JOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JoinCoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JoinCoin is 0.00014653 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $672.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joincoin.io/.”

