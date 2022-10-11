JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €23.00

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($24.49) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cheuvreux lowered Bureau Veritas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.38.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $22.75 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

