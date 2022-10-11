JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $80.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.73.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,824 shares of company stock valued at $12,861,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

