JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,110 ($25.50) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,110.00.

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 16,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,341. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

