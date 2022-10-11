JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.25%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 94.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,324,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231,004 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,258,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873,053 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 50.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,042,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,736 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,572,000 after buying an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,830,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,349,000 after buying an additional 4,581,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

