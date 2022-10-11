JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $280.50

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 280.50 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.44), with a volume of 119117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.62).
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 338.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 363.61.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently -0.10%.
Insider Buying and Selling
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.