JumpToken Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59,146.00 (JMPT)

JumpToken (JMPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, JumpToken has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JumpToken token can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00015291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JumpToken has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $59,146.00 worth of JumpToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JumpToken Profile

JumpToken launched on January 9th, 2022. JumpToken’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,820,000 tokens. The official website for JumpToken is www.jumptask.io. JumpToken’s official Twitter account is @jumptask_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JumpToken

According to CryptoCompare, “JumpToken (JMPT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JumpToken has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JumpToken is 2.90335418 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $21,799.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jumptask.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JumpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JumpToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JumpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

