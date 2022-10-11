K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Down 2.9%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 60,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

K2 Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Get K2 Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at K2 Gold

In related news, Director Stephen P. Swatton sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$232,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,500 shares in the company, valued at C$131,517.50.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K2 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K2 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.