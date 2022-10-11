Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Kaizen Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Kaizen Finance has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $233,089.00 worth of Kaizen Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaizen Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaizen Finance Profile

Kaizen Finance’s genesis date was April 21st, 2022. Kaizen Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Kaizen Finance’s official Twitter account is @kaizen_finance. The official website for Kaizen Finance is kaizen.finance. The official message board for Kaizen Finance is kaizenfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaizen Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaizen Finance (KZEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kaizen Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kaizen Finance is 0.04046964 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $232,549.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kaizen.finance.”

