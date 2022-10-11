Kalao (KLO) Reaches One Day Volume of $121,442.00

Kalao (KLO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Kalao has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kalao token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Kalao has a market capitalization of $268,063.53 and $121,442.00 worth of Kalao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003057 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034252 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Kalao’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. Kalao’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,842,925 tokens. Kalao’s official Twitter account is @getkalao?lang=fr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kalao’s official website is kalao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kalao (KLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Kalao has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 62,269,991 in circulation. The last known price of Kalao is 0.01402506 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $153,807.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalao using one of the exchanges listed above.

