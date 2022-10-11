KALM (KALM) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

KALM (KALM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. KALM has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $24,118.00 worth of KALM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KALM token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002766 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KALM has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About KALM

KALM’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. KALM’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 tokens. KALM’s official Twitter account is @kalmyapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KALM is kalmy.app. KALM’s official message board is blog.kalmar.io.

Buying and Selling KALM

According to CryptoCompare, “KALM (KALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KALM has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,674,845.4 in circulation. The last known price of KALM is 0.56934986 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $24,533.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalmy.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KALM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KALM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KALM using one of the exchanges listed above.

